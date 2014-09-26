MILAN, Sept 26 The board of Telecom Italia has asked its management to look at possible changes to an agreement to sell its controlling stake in Telecom Argentina to U.S. investment company Fintech, the Italian company said on Friday.

The Italian group agreed the $960 million deal nearly a year ago but closing of the sale has come in doubt because it has not yet been cleared by regulators.

In a statement, Telecom Italia said talks with Fintech to modify the deal will take into account the regulatory delays and be based on a term sheet providing guarantees to Telecom Italia. The statement did not elaborate on the term sheet.

Meanwhile the current agreement will remain valid until Oct. 24, it added.

Late on Thursday, Telecom Italia had said Fintech was asking for an extension to complete the deal given regulatory uncertainty.

