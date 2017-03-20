MILAN, March 20 An administrative court has
thrown out a complaint filed by Italian telecoms incumbent
Telecom Italia against the rules of multi-billion
tenders to install ultra-fast Internet in certain parts of the
country, a court document showed.
Telecom Italia had appealed against the way state-owned
Infratel handled tenders worth around 4 billion euros ($4.3
billion) a year in public incentives for the set-up of a
broadband network in areas where private investments would not
be profitable.
Telecom Italia, which lost out to utility Enel in
the first tender, had opposed the tender rules from the start
because it said they favoured Enel's OpEn Fiber unit.
A court document seen by Reuters on Monday said the
complaint had been rejected.
It was not immediately possible to reach Telecom Italia for
comment. ($1 = 0.9293 euros)
(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, writing by Valentina Za,)