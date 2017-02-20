ROME Feb 20 Telecom Italia has not filed any bid in the second tender worth 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) to help build an ultra-fast broadband network in some areas in Italy considered not economically viable, a source close to the matter said.

The tender, for which submissions were due on Monday, is one of three with a total value of 3 billion euros.

OpEn Fiber emerged as top bidder in the first tender launched by Infratel, the state entity in charge of the process.

Telecom Italia participated in the first tender and has also filed a complaint with an administrative court over how the whole process has been managed. ($1 = 0.9416 euros) (Reporting by Alberto Sisto; editing by Stefano Bernabei)