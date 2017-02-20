ESPN announces executive reorganization
June 16 Walt Disney Co's ESPN has reorganized its top executives, promoting Connor Schell to oversee all of its content creation across digital, TV and print, ESPN President John Skipper said on Friday.
ROME Feb 20 Telecom Italia has not filed any bid in the second tender worth 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) to help build an ultra-fast broadband network in some areas in Italy considered not economically viable, a source close to the matter said.
The tender, for which submissions were due on Monday, is one of three with a total value of 3 billion euros.
OpEn Fiber emerged as top bidder in the first tender launched by Infratel, the state entity in charge of the process.
Telecom Italia participated in the first tender and has also filed a complaint with an administrative court over how the whole process has been managed. ($1 = 0.9416 euros) (Reporting by Alberto Sisto; editing by Stefano Bernabei)
June 16 Apple Inc has hired two long-time Sony Pictures Television executives to expand the iPhone maker's push into original television programming, plunging deeper into a field crowded by Hollywood studios and online streaming services.
ANKARA, June 16 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan held a teleconference call with French President Emmanuel Macron and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani to discuss the Qatar crisis, broadcaster CNN Turk said on Friday.