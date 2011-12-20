* Stock boosted by dividend yield, but CDS show concerns

* Austerity measures, higher borrowing costs pose risks

* Growth in Latin America could provide support

By Joanne Frearson

LONDON, Dec 20 Government austerity measures, slower domestic demand and higher borrowing costs pose risks to Telecom Italia's ability to continue paying a generous dividend for investors -- a key support for its shares.

Telecom Italia's stock has risen 14 percent from a low in September, outperforming Italy's FTSE MIB index as investors chase high yields to weather the economic storm.

But its credit default swap price hit an historic high in November, suggesting concerns over the company's balance sheet and ability to maintain such an attractive payout.

Spanish peer Telefonica has just cut its dividend and fears are rising that others could follow.

In November, Telecom Italia confirmed its dividend policy and the executive chairman said he was not expecting the new Italian government to introduce growth-damaging measures in Rome's third budget package since the summer.

Italy's latest austerity budget enters its final stretch this week and will be a nearly 35-billion-euro package aimed at cutting public spending, raising taxes and reforming pensions.

BUY

Despite CDS prices hitting historic highs, analysts at Espirito Santo do not see a risk to Telecom Italia's dividend and believe improving trading conditions and deleveraging should help support its yield.

"The yields you are getting are significantly higher than on sovereign government bonds. The investment in these stocks are being viewed as less risky and investors have been buying recently," said telecoms analyst Nick Brown.

"There has been so much concern over sovereign risk in the euro zone peripheries, the corporates are viewed as safer."

Brown sees 50 percent upside potential for Telecom Italia shares and dividend growth of 15 percent, arguing that growth in Latin America, to which the group has a significant exposure, should help boost the stock.

"Brazil continues to be a source of growth and upgrades for Telecom Italia, but one should not overlook the impressive performance in Argentina or the improving contribution from Italian fixed and mobile," he said.

Other brokers are also turning more optimistic. Last week Goldman Sachs removed Telecom Italia from its "pan-Europe sell list" and raised it to "neutral."

SELL

Some fund managers, however, warn that high yielding telecoms stocks like Telecom Italia face significant risks from austerity measures in Europe, which could crimp demand for their products, while the region's debt problems could also push up borrowing costs, making refinancing harder.

"We struggle to see how the returns are sustainable and they will underperform," predicted David Moss, director of European equities at F&C Asset Management.

"Organic growth could be hard to come by," he added.

Fund managers Standard Life and SVM Asset Management don't hold Telecom Italia in their portfolios as they don't think the firm's balance sheet looks robust.

"Investors have been focusing on dividends as they look defensive and they are assuming the credit markets will not get tough," said Colin McLean, managing director of SVM Asset Management.

"Equity prices are too high and are not reflecting the credit risk. Telecoms have been seen as a safe haven, but ultimately they do have economic and credit sensitivity. There is a risk of further equity fund raising which will put pressure on equity prices and see investors sell-out."

Another worry for Telecom Italia is the threat of taxation as euro zone countries grapple with fiscal deficits throughout 2012, Credit Suisse analysts said. (Editing by Mark Potter) ((joanne.frearson@thomsonreuters.com)(+44 20 7542 2773, ReutersMessaging:joanne.frearson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)