ROME Feb 16 Diego Della Valle, head of Italian shoemaker Tod's, said on Saturday that he has made "a serious show of interest" in buying La7 television network, which is owned by a unit of Telecom Italia.

In a statement, Della Valle said he asked the Telecom Italia board for time to study a possible purchase. Telecom had sought offers for its Telecom Italia Media unit, which owns La7, but a deadline for offers ended on Friday.

"My idea is to unite a group of people as shareholders who love our country and who want to support an important instrument of information, guaranteeing it total autonomy, and to bring in shareholders who are professionals currently working at La7, and also others who want to participate in this project," Della Valle said in the statement. (Reporting by Steve Scherer)