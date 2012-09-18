MILAN, Sept 18 Telecom Italia Media shares opened up 7 percent on Tuesday, adding to gains of more than 13 percent on Monday, as the company attracted interest from potential buyers ahead of a Sept. 24 deadline for non-binding offers.

A source close to the matter told Reuters on Monday that Mediaset was one of a dozen investors having expressed an interest in acquiring the company from controlling shareholder Telecom Italia.

(Reporting by Jennifer Clark)