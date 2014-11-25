Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
ROME Nov 25 Telecom Italia's planned acquisition of fiber-optic network operator Metroweb would be possible under very stringent conditions, Giovanni Pitruzzella, Chairman of Italy's competition watchdog AGCM, said on Tuesday.
The former phone monopoly, which owns Italy's largest telecoms infrastructure, said last week it had sent a proposal to buy a controlling stake in Metroweb, as it seeks to boost investment in faster networks.
(Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Danilo Masoni; editing by Oleg Vukmanovic)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)