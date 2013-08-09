LONDON, Aug 9 (IFR) - Moody's placed Telecom Italia's Baa3 rating on review for downgrade late on Thursday, which puts the corporate at risk of sliding into junk territory within the next three months.

TI's shares fell 2% lower on the news, while its euro-denominated bonds, which have been under intense pressure this week, widened by 2bp to 13bp, according to Tradeweb.

The cost of insuring its debt against default also rose, with its five-year credit default swaps 8bp wider at 395bp. The CDS had hit a year high above 400bp earlier in the week.

Moody's had been expected to announce a review, but not quite as quickly as this.

"Moody's has been more aggressive than we expected as we believed it would wait until at least until post the 3Q13 results before making any changes to the rating as this would give TI another three months to show results from its additional deleveraging efforts," said Malin Hedman, a credit analyst at ING.

She said it was now a matter of when, not if, the company would be downgraded, unless TI takes significant action.

The move follows TI's lower full-year profit guidance announced a week ago, that was driven by the worsening economy, higher unemployment, adverse regulatory effects and more intense competition in Italy.

Moody's cited the deterioration in TI's domestic revenues and Ebitda for its actions, as well as its failure to achieve some of its committed operating performance targets.

"This negative development is despite the group having partially mitigated the effects of a very tough market. As a result, Telecom Italia is likely to struggle to achieve its reported net financial position target of under EUR27bn by year end," Moody's said. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets, Editing by Alex Chambers)