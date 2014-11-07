MILAN Nov 7 Telecom Italia expects to finalise an agreement to sell its mobile phone towers in Brazil by the end of the year, according to slides for an analyst presentation.

"We expect the definitive agreement to be executed by the end of the year," CFO Piergiorgio Peluso told a conference call.

Sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters last month Telecom Italia was in advanced talks to sell the towers of its Brazilian unit TIM Participacoes. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Francesca Landini)