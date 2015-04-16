(Adds dropped words in 5th paragraph)
ROME, April 16 Telecom Italia's
agreement to offer the full content of TV company Sky Italia on
its networks will last five years, it said on Thursday,
launching a service that will help boost broadband demand in
Italy.
The agreement, first announced about one year ago, could
make Telecom Italia's broadband offering more attractive and
help Sky Italia reach more clients on top of those who already
receive its programmes via satellite.
"The deal will last for five years but it can be renewed
because it has strategic value," Telecom Italia Chief Executive
Marco Patuano said at a news conference.
The quadruple play offer will be available to Telecom Italia
customers with fiber-optic or ADSL connections at a promotional
price from today.
As part of its three-year domestic investment plan, Telecom
Italia has earmarked 2.9 billion euros ($3 billion) to build
faster fixed and mobile networks and is looking to bring
fiber-optic cables into the homes of Italy's 40 biggest cities.
Like other telecom companies, Telecom Italia is moving into
the content market to find new sources of income as sales from
its traditional voice services decline as competition from
online firms increases.
Telecom Italia is also in talks with U.S. online movie
streaming firm Netflix over a possible content deal as
well as with Mediaset, the TV firm controlled by former
Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi.
($1 = 0.9325 euros)
(Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Danilo Masoni, editing
by Vincent Baby)