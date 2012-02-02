MILAN Feb 2 Italian telephone company
Telecom Italia's main shareholder Telco is looking at
all options for debt refinancing, said one of Telco's
shareholders on Thursday, ahead of around 3.4 billion euros of
debt maturing in 2012.
"There is still time, we haven't made any decision, we are
still looking at what to do," said Giovanni Perissinotto, Chief
Executive of insurer Generali,, a Telco shareholder.
Telco holds 22.4 percent of Telecom Italia. Telco's other
shareholders are Telefonica, Intesa Sanpaolo,
Mediobanca.
(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro)