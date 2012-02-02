(Adds analyst comments, background)

MILAN Feb 2 With Telecom Italia set to cut dividend payments as part of a drive to deleverage, its main shareholder, Telco, is looking at ways to refinance 3.4 billion euros of debt maturing by 2013.

Analysts say Telco's debt refinancing needs are likely to influence the size of the expected dividend reduction at Telecom Italia.

Telco is an alliance of Spain's Telefonica, Italian insurer Assicurazioni Generali and banks Mediobanca and Intesa Sanpaolo. It owns 22.45 percent of Telecom Italia.

Generali's Chief Executive Giovanni Perissinotto said on Thursday Telco was assessing all options on how to refinance its maturing debt.

"There is still time, we haven't made any decision, we are still looking at what to do," he told reporters on the sidelines of an event.

Telco has bank debt worth 2.1 billion euros coming due between May and October and a 1.3 billion euro bond which it can extend to next year.

A source close to the matter told Reuters last week that Telco's favoured option at present was to sell a bond worth up to 3.4 billion euros to its shareholders, although other possibilities were also being studied.

"Telecom Italia are unlikely to cut the dividend further than that required for Telco ... to be able to pay interest on its debt," analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein said in a note pointing to a possible cut of between 2 and 15 percent.

Telecom Italia said last week its board would give absolute priority to deleveraging and safeguarding its credit ratings when deciding on the dividend at a March 29 meeting.

The statement came after a press report about a likely divided reduction driven by the need to protect current debt ratings had driven the stock lower in the session.

On Wednesday, Telecom Italia Executive Chairman Franco Bernabe reiterated the priority for the company was to cut its 30 billion euro debt - a comment which Bernstein analysts see as confirmation a dividend cut is on the cards.