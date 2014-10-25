Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MILAN Oct 25 Telecom Italia said on Saturday it would temporarily keep control of Telecom Argentina and cash in $215.7 million by the end of October, as part of a revised deal to sell the Argentinian unit to New York based fund Fintech.
Telecom Italia agreed to sell its controlling stake in Telecom Argentina to Fintech for $960 million almost a year ago but the deal could not be completed because the Argentine regulator did not approve it.
In a statement, Telecom Italia said it expected to sell the controlling 51 percent stake in Telecom Argentina holding company Sofora in two and a half years, subject to regulatory clearance.
It said the total aggregate payment agreed in the initial accord remained unchanged at $960 million. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Isla Binnie)
