BRIEF-Forent Energy says termination of amalgamation with Perisson Petroleum
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
MILAN/SAO PAULO Oct 23 Telecom Italia is in advanced talks to sell the mobile phone towers of its Brazilian unit TIM Participacoes and could ink a deal in weeks, three people with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters.
Telecom Italia is aiming to raise 900 million euros ($1.1 billion) from the sale but the bids have come in at 500-600 million euros, the sources said.
Telecom Italia's chief executive, Marco Patuano, put the Brazilian towers up for sale in November when he unveiled a 4-billion-euro plan to cut debt and help fund much-needed investments.
One of the sources said American Tower Corp and Cell Site Solutions (CSS), a company backed by Goldman Sachs, were left in the race, adding a deal could see the asset being split between them.
Telecom Italia, American Tower and CSS declined to comment. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni and Guillermo Parra Bernal, additional reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.
FRANKFURT, March 17 Private equity firm KKR has struck a deal with six shareholders of GfK that clears the way to squeeze out the German market researcher's minority shareholders.