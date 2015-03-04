(Repeats to remove superflous text at end of story)

By Leila Abboud

BARCELONA, March 4 France's Orange wants to remain in Belgium via its 51 percent ownership of number two mobile operator Mobistar and has not been contacted about a potential bid for number three player Base, the group's European head said on Wednesday.

Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that Base's owner, Dutch carrier KPN, had hired JP Morgan to seek buyers for the unit, which it said could be worth around 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion).

Speaking at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Orange's European director Gervais Pellissier said that it could make sense for Mobistar to buy Base to bulk up to better take on leader Belgacom, but that such a deal would be difficult to get approved.

"On paper it's an interesting idea but that seems to me difficult to carry out," he said, referring to antitrust issues involved in reducing the market from three to two mobile carriers.

"But consolidation is necessary in the market and it would make sense for someone already in the country to buy it. We have not been contacted by the owner or JP Morgan about BASE." ($1 = 0.8980 euros) (Additional reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by David Holmes)