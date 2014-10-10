Oct 10 British utility company Telecom Plus Plc expects half-yearly adjusted pretax profit 'significantly' ahead of last year and said it would increase interim dividend by 19 percent.

The company, which owns and operates the Utility Warehouse brand, said shareholders can expect an increase in interim dividend payment to 19 pence per share, reflecting the board's confidence in the outlook for the full year.

The company also said Nick Schoenfeld will join the board as chief financial officer in the New Year. He was previously group finance director of Hanover Acceptances, a diversified private firm.

Schoenfeld replaces Finance Director Chris Houghton, who left the company earlier this month.

Telecom Plus reported a 6.5 percent rise in customer numbers in the half year ended Sept. 30, taking its customer base to 565,372.

The company provides gas, electricity, fixed-line telephone and broadband internet services, allowing customers to save on utility bills by using a single supplier. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)