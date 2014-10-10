Oct 10 British utility company Telecom Plus Plc
expects half-yearly adjusted pretax profit
'significantly' ahead of last year and said it would increase
interim dividend by 19 percent.
The company, which owns and operates the Utility Warehouse
brand, said shareholders can expect an increase in interim
dividend payment to 19 pence per share, reflecting the board's
confidence in the outlook for the full year.
The company also said Nick Schoenfeld will join the board as
chief financial officer in the New Year. He was previously group
finance director of Hanover Acceptances, a diversified private
firm.
Schoenfeld replaces Finance Director Chris Houghton, who
left the company earlier this month.
Telecom Plus reported a 6.5 percent rise in customer numbers
in the half year ended Sept. 30, taking its customer base to
565,372.
The company provides gas, electricity, fixed-line telephone
and broadband internet services, allowing customers to save on
utility bills by using a single supplier.
