July 15 British utility company Telecom Plus Plc
reported a 15.4 percent rise in first-quarter customer
numbers and said it expected profit in the first half of the
year to be significantly ahead of last year.
The company, which owns and operates the Utility Warehouse
brand, said it added 16,379 customers in the quarter ended June
30, taking its customer base to 547,378 as of the end of June.
The British company provides gas, electricity, fixed-line
telephone and broadband internet services, allowing customers to
save on utility bills by using a single supplier.
