July 15 British utility company Telecom Plus Plc reported a 15.4 percent rise in first-quarter customer numbers and said it expected profit in the first half of the year to be significantly ahead of last year.

The company, which owns and operates the Utility Warehouse brand, said it added 16,379 customers in the quarter ended June 30, taking its customer base to 547,378 as of the end of June.

The British company provides gas, electricity, fixed-line telephone and broadband internet services, allowing customers to save on utility bills by using a single supplier. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)