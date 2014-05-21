May 21 British utility company Telecom Plus Plc said full-year adjusted pretax profit rose 25.3 percent, helped by an increased customer base and an initial contribution from the new energy supply arrangements with Npower.

The company, which provides gas, electricity, fixed line telephone and broadband internet services, said adjusted pretax profit rose to 44.6 million pounds ($75.1 million) for the year ended March 31, from 35.6 million pounds a year earlier.

Telecom Plus said revenue increased 9.5 percent to 658.8 million pounds. Its customer base grew to over 530,639 during the period from 461,032 in the prior year. ($1 = 0.5935 British Pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)