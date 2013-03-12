WELLINGTON, March 13 New Zealand telecommunications company Telecom Corp Ltd said on Wednesday that it will restructure the Australian operations of its Gen-I unit, with around 120 jobs lost and a material one-off cost.

It said Gen-I, which looks after the technical side of Telecom's internet and communications systems, would concentrate on servicing large corporate customers.

Telecom said it expected the workforce would fall to around 60 from the current 180 staff as a result, with the costs of the restructuring included in broader company one-off charges.

"Costs associated with Gen-i Australia will be included in this charge, which is excluded from the group's stated guidance for FY13 of adjusted EBITDA in the range NZ$1,040 - NZ$1,060 million," the company said in a statement.

Shares in Telecom dropped 5.1 percent to NZ$2.32, compared with a 0.2 percent fall in the broader markets. (Gyles Beckford)