COLOMBO Aug 9 Group results of Sri Lanka
Telecom for the quarter ended June 30, as released on
Tuesday. (Millions of rupees unless otherwise stated)
Q2 2011 Q2 2010
Net profit/(loss) 1,142 769
Earnings/(loss)
per share rupees 0.63 0.43
Revenue 12,443 12,360
NOTE - Results are rounded up. Sri Lanka Telecom is the
fourth-largest company by market capitalisation and the island's
leading fixed-line phone operator. A majority of its shares are
owned by the government, followed by Malaysia's Maxi group.
($1=109.78 rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Bryson
Hull)