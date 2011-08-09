COLOMBO Aug 9 Group results of Sri Lanka Telecom for the quarter ended June 30, as released on Tuesday. (Millions of rupees unless otherwise stated)

Q2 2011 Q2 2010 Net profit/(loss) 1,142 769 Earnings/(loss) per share rupees 0.63 0.43 Revenue 12,443 12,360

NOTE - Results are rounded up. Sri Lanka Telecom is the fourth-largest company by market capitalisation and the island's leading fixed-line phone operator. A majority of its shares are owned by the government, followed by Malaysia's Maxi group. ($1=109.78 rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Bryson Hull)