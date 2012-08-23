WELLINGTON Aug 24 New Zealand's Telecom Corp Ltd reported on Friday a percent rise in full-year profit but said it saw the risk of a fall in earnings next year.

The country's top telecommunications company posted an adjusted net profit of NZ$422 million ($344.50 million) in the 12 months to June 30, compared with NZ$388 million a year ago, and above analysts' expectations for NZ$307 million according to a Reuters poll.

It announced a dividend of 11 cents per share.

The unadjusted profit was NZ$1.16 billion, including large cash gains resulting from the demerger.

Net profit was adjusted to remove the financial impact of Telecom's former fixed line network operations, spun off in late 2011 to create Chorus Ltd, which is building a major part of the government's ultra-fast broadband network.

It said for the coming year it expected EBITDA to be flat, while there was a risk of a "low single digit percentage" decline.

Shares in Telecom, New Zealand's largest company by market capitalisation, closed at NZ$2.755 on Thursday, having hit a four-year high of NZ$2.87 hit last week.

Its stock has jumped 33 percent this year compared with the 11 percent rise in the benchmark NZX-50 index as investors have been drawn to the company's relatively high yields, sound balance sheet and relatively stable earnings.

Telecom offers retail fixed-line and internet services, using Chorus's network, but sells mobile services using the network infrastructure it retained.

It competes with the local arm of British mobile operator Vodafone, which is seeking regulator clearance to buy fixed line operator TelstraClear, as well as a host of smaller mobile and internet service retail providers. ($1=NZ$1.23) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)