ROME, Sept 23 An Italian junior minister said on Monday it would be difficult for regulators to force Telecom Italia to hive off its fixed line network, something that had been suggested by Italy's telecoms authority.

"To impose such a radical measure (as the spinoff of the fixed line network), would be too hard," said Catricala on the sidelines of a business conference.

Telecom Italia said in mid-July it wanted to secure favourable regulatory conditions before taking any steps forward in its plan to spin off its fixed-line network after the local regulator cut tariffs its rivals pay to access the grid.

Earlier in the day, Telecoms Commissioner Antonio Preto had said regulators should consider imposing the spin off if Telecom Italia were not to do it on a voluntary basis. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto; writing by Francesca Landini)