MILAN Jan 24 The Telco holding company controlling Telecom Italia is looking at ways to refinance its debt, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The source said that the favoured option at present was a plan to issue a bond for up to 3.4 billion euros ($4.4 bln) to be subscribed by Telco's shareholders.

"It is one of the possibilities, currently the favoured one because of (debt) costs," the source said. "We'll have to see how the situation evolves."

The comments come after an unsourced report in Italy's Il Messaggero daily on Tuesday said Telco planned to issue a 3.4 billion euro bond next month to refinance its debt.

Telco shareholders include Spain's Telefonica, and a group of Italian investors comprising Assicurazioni Generali and banks Mediobanca and Intesa Sanpaolo .

Telco holds 22.4 percent of Italy's top telecoms operator. ($1 = 0.7665 euros) (Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo; editing by Luca Trogni)