Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
FRANKFURT Nov 16 Germany's network regulator said on Friday it will lower the rates the four mobile operators can charge each other to connect calls, putting further pressure on their already shrinking revenues.
The Bundesnetzagentur said that effective Dec. 1 Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone, Telefonica Deutschland and KPN's E-Plus can charge 0.0185 euros a minute, down from current levels of between 0.0336 euros and 0.0339 euros per minute.
In a second round effective Dec. 1 next year rates will be cut 0.0179 euros per minute, the regulator said in a statement.
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)