FRANKFURT Nov 16 Germany's network regulator said on Friday it will lower the rates the four mobile operators can charge each other to connect calls, putting further pressure on their already shrinking revenues.

The Bundesnetzagentur said that effective Dec. 1 Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone, Telefonica Deutschland and KPN's E-Plus can charge 0.0185 euros a minute, down from current levels of between 0.0336 euros and 0.0339 euros per minute.

In a second round effective Dec. 1 next year rates will be cut 0.0179 euros per minute, the regulator said in a statement.