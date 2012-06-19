WELLINGTON, June 19 - Telecom has today announced the establishment of a two and three year, NZ$400 million, committed revolving credit facility with Westpac New Zealand Limited.

The proceeds of the facility will be used to refinance short term debt and for general corporate purposes.

This facility is in addition to the NZ$600 million syndicated committed standby revolving credit facility established in April 2012, which remains undrawn.