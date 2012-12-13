DUBAI Dec 13 The U.S. will not sign the
International Telecommunications Union's treaty in its current
form, said Terry Kramer, the U.S. ambassador to the U.N. body on
Thursday, as voting began on the proposal.
The United States and its allies have fought during the
12-day conference to keep the mandate of the International
Telecommunications Union, a part of the United Nations, from
extending to oversight to the Internet.
A large bloc of countries led by Russia supports adding
language to the treaty that could open the door to more
regulation of cyberspace on issues from spam, security and the
assignment of addresses to web pages.
"It's with a heavy heart and a sense of missed opportunities
that the U.S. must communicate that it's not able to sign the
agreement in the current form," said Kramer at the conference.
"The Internet has given the world unimaginable economic and
social benefit during these past 24 years. All without U.N.
regulation," he said.