By Leila Abboud and Matt Smith
| PARIS/DUBAI
PARIS/DUBAI Dec 13 If the 1,500 delegates
huddled into a Dubai conference centre to thrash out a new
global telecommunications treaty didn't know how it felt to be
on a reality TV show, they do now.
The high-level diplomats and regulators from 150 countries
have been criticised, mocked and - just occasionally - lauded by
an online commentariat following proceedings at the U.N.'s World
Conference on International Telecommunications (WCIT) this week.
Predictably, many of the bloggers and tweeters have taken
aim at those seeking to tame the online world, as a battle rages
between the United States and its allies, which want no mention
of the Internet in regulations, and a Russia-led block which is
calling for a more active role for governments. [ID : nWEB1834]
But there's also criticism of the way the United Nations
goes about its business, with a Wikileaks-inspired website
-dubbed WCITleaks - spawned to shine a light on what it
considers the conference's opaqueness.
Once-confidential preparatory documents filed by countries
including Russia, the United States, and Iran were uploaded to
the site in the run-up to the conference, and during the talks
the working drafts have all been put online for perusal.
And then there's the hilarity sparked by the absurd - like
the sight of delegates voting on communications regulations in
the digital age by holding up yellow cards to be counted.
"This is truly farcical," tweeted Kieren McCarthy, a writer
for .Nxt, an website which covers internet policy.
"There must be a relevant Monty Python sketch for this."
The cyber-scrutiny has introduced new voices to the debate
over the arcane International Telecommunications Regulations,
which were last updated in 1988 - before the internet and mobile
phones - and once set technical standards and fees charged for
global phone calls.
A loose collection of advocates have honed their skills in
recent years via skirmishes over content piracy and online
privacy, and now firms like Google and Facebook
spend as much on lobbyists as older cousin Microsoft.
MOVING TO THE BAR
The UN conference makes an easy target with its penchant for
coded diplomatic language.
Harold Feld, legal director of advocacy group Public
Knowledge which supports an open internet, produced a guide for
the uninitiated explaining, for example, how delegates' practice
of sticking text that has not been agreed inside square brackets
has led them to use the term as a verb.
"To 'square bracket' something means to take an exception to
including it," he wrote in a blog post.
Veni Markovski, a Bulgarian Internet entrepreneur, tweeted
translations of some of his favourite diplomatic phrases.
"I have referred the paper back to my capital (means: I
haven't read it, but perhaps they will)," he wrote.
"An interesting proposal (It will go nowhere)."
"A comprehensive submission (It's over 2 pages in length,
and seems to have an awful lot of headings)."
The conference has tried to stay with the times. Its move to
webcast the main sessions was widely commended, even by critics,
and it has hired social media consultants to advise it on
getting its message out.
It has also started posting documents online for the next
major internet policy conference in May. However, many of the
draft documents from this week are unavailable - a spokesman for
the conference referred journalists to WCITleaks for access.
Individual delegates have also struggled to cope. While the
hundreds of photos of them posted online show most at work,
there are those fiddling with their phones or looking sleepy and
rumpled after hours of talks.
Jerry Brito, one of the co-creators of WCITleaks, said the
real-time commentary was having an effect. "If nothing else, it
is a constant reminder to the delegations that the world is
watching and their meeting is not as secret as others have been
in the past," said Brito, a senior research fellow at the
Mercatus Center at George Mason University.
"We hope our site won't be necessary next time around, but
we will be available to make public any secret documents."
However, telecoms consultant Dean Bubley was sceptical
whether such meetings could ever be totally transparent.
"If they webcast the working groups where most of the hard
negotiations take place, I'm sure all the juicy stuff would just
move to the watercooler or bar instead," he said.