BUENOS AIRES Feb 28 Telecom Argentina SA
reported a 24 percent rise in fourth-quarter
net profit, beating market expectations as new mobile and
fixed-line services boosted revenue.
Telecom, one of Argentina's top telecommunications
companies, said on Thursday net earnings in the last three
months of 2012 were 809 million pesos ($164 million), compared
with a revised 650 million pesos during the same period a year
earlier.
A Reuters poll of five analysts had forecast quarterly net
profit at a median of 702 million pesos, with estimates ranging
from 636 million to 746.9 million pesos.
In full-year 2012, Telecom said net profit rose 7 percent
from 2011 to reach 2.73 billion pesos ($555 million), while
consolidated sales climbed 20 percent.
Telecom Argentina, which is controlled indirectly by Telecom
Italia, said on Wednesday that Stefano De Angelis
would replace Franco Bertone as chief executive.