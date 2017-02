Feb 17 Telecom Argentina SA , one of Argentina's top telephone companies, reported on Friday a fourth-quarter net profit of 604 million pesos ($140.3 million), up 18 percent from the same period a year earlier.

The net profit fell just short of market expectations. A Reuters poll of five analysts had forecast quarterly net profit at a median of 640 million pesos, with estimates ranging from 548 million to 687 million pesos. The phone company registered a 512 million peso net profit a year before.

($1 = 4.3055 pesos on Dec. 31) (Reporting by Juliana Castilla; Writing by Helen Popper; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)