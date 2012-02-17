* Mobile phone, broadband services boost earnings

Feb 17 Telecom Argentina SA , one of Argentina's top telephone companies, reported an 18 percent jump in fourth quarter net profit on Friday, boosted by its mobile phone and broadband businesses but trailing analysts' expectations.

The company's earnings were 604 million pesos ($140.3 million), below the median outlook of a Reuters poll for a net profit of 640 million pesos.

The company's shares in Buenos Aires were up 0.8 percent at 19.8 pesos per share in morning trade, in line with the rest of the market.

Telecom Argentina, which registered a 512 million peso net profit in the last quarter of 2010, has a weighting of 8 percent in the country's MerVal share index.

It is controlled by Telecom Italia, with most of the rest of the capital held by an Argentine investor group run by the Werthein family.

