Telecom Argentina SA , one of Argentina's top telephone companies, reported on Friday a first-quarter net profit of 708 million pesos ($162 million), compared with a 628 million peso profit a year before.

The net profit, which marked a 13 percent increase year-on-year, beat market expectations. A Reuters poll of seven analysts had forecast quarterly net profit at a median of 626 million pesos.

The company is controlled by Telecom Italia and an Argentine investor group.

($1 = 4.38 pesos on March 31) (Reporting by Helen Popper and Jorge Otaola; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)