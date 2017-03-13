BRIEF-Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07
CAIRO, March 13 The board of Telecom Egypt has recommended a dividend of 1 Egyptian pound ($0.0560) per share for 2016, up from 0.75 pounds a year ago, a company official told Reuters on Monday.
The firm posted a net profit of 2.672 billion Egyptian pounds ($151.4 million) in 2016 versus 2.999 billion pounds a year earlier, the company said in a statement in local newspapers on Monday.
Revenue in 2016 rose to 14.133 billion pounds from 12.184 billion a year earlier ($1 = 17.8500 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Vyas Mohan)
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07
* Orbcomm Inc - issued and sold to Inthinc Holdings, Llc,1.6 million shares of co's common at a purchase price of $9.66 per share - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2twLtyO Further company coverage:
* WOW! announces commitments for $2.28 billion of new term loans