CAIRO Nov 14 Telecom Egypt expects to maintain profitability in the full year in the face of economic turmoil, as the start-up of a cable project in the final quarter boosts wholesale revenues, company executives said on Monday.

The company earlier reported a 21 percent decline in third-quarter net profit to 622.7 million Egyptian pounds ($104.2 million) as it continues to suffer the fall-out of a popular uprising. Net profit in 2010 was 3.3 billion pounds.

Asked in an interview whether the company would maintain its level of full-year net profit, Chief Financial Officer Hassan Helmy said: "Yes".

Telecom Egypt, which has a monopoly on land-line infrastructure in the country of 80 million, expects to propose a higher dividend pay-out ratio to shareholders at their next annual meeting, Helmy said. (Writing by Tom Pfeiffer)