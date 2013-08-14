Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
CAIRO Aug 14 Telecom Egypt said on Wednesday its consolidated net profit in the second quarter climbed 45.5 percent, boosted by a 16.1 percent growth in revenues compared to the same period of last year.
Net profit stood at 896 million Egyptian pounds ($128.2 million) in the three months ending June 30, outstripping analyst estimates, compared to 616 million pounds a year earlier. Consolidated revenue was 2.77 billion Egyptian pounds, up 16 percent from a year earlier. (Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Louise Heavens)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)