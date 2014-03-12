CAIRO, 12 Telecom Egypt posted consolidated net profits of 2.96 billion Egyptian pounds ($425.27 million) in 2013, compared to 2.62 billion in 2012, according to a balance sheet published in a newspaper on Wednesday.

The Egypt-based joint stock company earned revenues of 11.13 billion Egyptian pounds in 2013, against 10.03 billion in 2012. ($1 = 6.9603 Egyptian Pounds) (Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Louise Ireland)