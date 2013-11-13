Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
CAIRO Nov 13 Telecom Egypt's CEO said on Wednesday he was confident the government would grant the company a unified operating license that would let it provide mobile services by the end of the year.
"We see a reason to be confident that such a license would be issued within 2013," Chief Executive Mohamed el-Nawawy told Reuters after third-quarter results were announced. (Reporting by Michael Georgy and Yasmine Saleh; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)