CAIRO Nov 13 Telecom Egypt's CEO said on Wednesday he was confident the government would grant the company a unified operating license that would let it provide mobile services by the end of the year.

"We see a reason to be confident that such a license would be issued within 2013," Chief Executive Mohamed el-Nawawy told Reuters after third-quarter results were announced. (Reporting by Michael Georgy and Yasmine Saleh; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)