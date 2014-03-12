CAIRO, March 12 Egypt's landline monopoly Telecom Egypt said it expects a newly formed government to grant it a licence to provide mobile services this month or the next, the company's chief executive said on Wednesday.

Chief Executive Mohamed el-Nawawy expects the licence to be issued in March or April, he told Reuters after the company announced 2013 results. (Reporting by Yasmine Saleh; Editing by David Goodman)