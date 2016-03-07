CAIRO, March 7 Telecom Egypt posted on Monday a 2015 net profit of 2.999 billion Egyptian pounds ($383.01 million), up from 1.419 billion pounds the previous year.

The majority government-owned telecom company said in an announcement in major newspapers that its revenues had reached 12.184 billion pounds last year, up from 12.157 billion the previous year. ($1 = 7.8300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk, Writing by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Kim Coghill)