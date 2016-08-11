CAIRO Aug 11 Telecom Egypt said on Thursday its second-quarter net profit had risen 175 percent from the same period the previous year to reach 1.04 billion Egyptian pounds ($117.12 million).

Egypt's fixed line monopoly, which is majority owned by the government, announced consolidated revenues of 3.29 billion Egyptian pounds in the second quarter, an increase of 8.9 percent on the same period last year.

($1 = 8.8799 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Lin Noueihed)