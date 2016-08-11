Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
CAIRO Aug 11 Telecom Egypt said on Thursday its second-quarter net profit had risen 175 percent from the same period the previous year to reach 1.04 billion Egyptian pounds ($117.12 million).
Egypt's fixed line monopoly, which is majority owned by the government, announced consolidated revenues of 3.29 billion Egyptian pounds in the second quarter, an increase of 8.9 percent on the same period last year.
($1 = 8.8799 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Lin Noueihed)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)