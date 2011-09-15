* TIM Brasil to issue $1 billion of new shares
* Telecom Italia to buy 67 pct of offer, maintaining stake
* TIM stock rallies
* Capital being replenished after broadband acquisition
By Brad Haynes
SAO PAULO, Sept 15 Shares of TIM Participacoes
(TIMP3.SA), Brazil's second-largest wireless phone company,
rose on Thursday after its parent company agreed to buy
two-thirds of a planned $1 billion share offering.
Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) said early Thursday that it would
subscribe 67 percent of new shares issued by its Brazilian
subsidiary.
TIM Brasil, as the local company is known, said in a
securities filing that it would sell 190.8 million new voting
shares, worth 1.72 billion reais ($1.01 billion) at Wednesday's
closing price.
Telecom Italia's investment highlighted its commitment to
growth in Latin America's largest economy despite turbulence in
financial markets. The parent company's move also helped calm
investor jitters about a glut of new shares.
TIM Brasil shares jumped nearly 6 percent in early trade
before settling 1.7 percent higher at 9.19 reais.
The stock had fallen sharply this month on rumors of a
share sale, including the possibility that Telecom Italia could
sell part of its 67 percent stake in TIM to confront a possible
financial crisis in Europe.
The new capital will replenish TIM's coffers after its
purchase of broadband company AES Atimus for 1.6 billion reais
in July. The acquisition adds fiber optic infrastructure as TIM
builds bandwidth ahead of Brazil's 2014 soccer World Cup and
2016 Olympic Games.
According to the terms of the TIM share offer, shareholders
can buy stock in proportion to their current stakes.
Banks advising on the transaction will have the right to
subscribe to an additional 15 percent of the offering.
