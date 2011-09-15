* TIM Brasil to issue $1 billion of new shares

By Brad Haynes

SAO PAULO, Sept 15 Shares of TIM Participacoes (TIMP3.SA), Brazil's second-largest wireless phone company, rose on Thursday after its parent company agreed to buy two-thirds of a planned $1 billion share offering.

Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) said early Thursday that it would subscribe 67 percent of new shares issued by its Brazilian subsidiary.

TIM Brasil, as the local company is known, said in a securities filing that it would sell 190.8 million new voting shares, worth 1.72 billion reais ($1.01 billion) at Wednesday's closing price.

Telecom Italia's investment highlighted its commitment to growth in Latin America's largest economy despite turbulence in financial markets. The parent company's move also helped calm investor jitters about a glut of new shares.

TIM Brasil shares jumped nearly 6 percent in early trade before settling 1.7 percent higher at 9.19 reais.

The stock had fallen sharply this month on rumors of a share sale, including the possibility that Telecom Italia could sell part of its 67 percent stake in TIM to confront a possible financial crisis in Europe.

The new capital will replenish TIM's coffers after its purchase of broadband company AES Atimus for 1.6 billion reais in July. The acquisition adds fiber optic infrastructure as TIM builds bandwidth ahead of Brazil's 2014 soccer World Cup and 2016 Olympic Games.

According to the terms of the TIM share offer, shareholders can buy stock in proportion to their current stakes.

Banks advising on the transaction will have the right to subscribe to an additional 15 percent of the offering. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; additional reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr. in Sao Paulo and Stephen Jewkes in Milan; editing by John Wallace)