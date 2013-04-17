Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
ROZZANO, Italy April 17 Telecom Italia shareholders approved the executive pay package plan with a majority of 67.9 percent on Wednesday, Chairman Franco Bernabe said.
Several proxy advisory firms, including the influential ISS, had recommended a vote against the remuneration plan, citing high severance packages.
Bernabe said 31.9 percent of the shareholders' annual assembly had voted against the pay plan, which was approved by the board.
About 44.4 of the company's share capital was registered at the meeting on Wednesday.
Advice by proxy firms is normally followed by many foreign institutional investors, which hold about half of Telecom Italia's share capital. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)