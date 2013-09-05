Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
MEXICO CITY, Sept 5 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil is not in talks with shareholders of Telecom Italia regarding any share purchases, a top executive at the Mexican company said on Thursday.
Trading in Telecom Italia shares was suspended after surging on takeover speculation on Thursday. Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris, AT&T Inc and America Movil have all made contact with current shareholders in the heavily indebted telecom group, a source told Reuters.
"I can categorically deny that," America Movil chief financial officer Carlos Garcia Moreno told Reuters in a telephone interview when asked about the speculation. "We have not had any contact."
Feb 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
* Says announced its acquisition of LightCyber; Palo Alto networks has acquired LightCyber for $105 million in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Open to lengthening telecom airwave licences to 25 yrs-source