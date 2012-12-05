Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MILAN Dec 5 Telecom Italia will discuss the proposal put forward by Egyptian businessman Naguib Sawiris to inject fresh cash into the company at its board meeting on Thursday, a Telecom Italia board member said on Wednesday.
"The door is neither open nor shut," Tarak Ben Ammar said on the sidelines of a conference.
Sawiris has offered to inject cash into the indebted Telecom Italia through a capital hike at around 0.70 euros per share, more than half the book price of Telecom Italia shares held by Telco core shareholders.
Ben Ammar, who is also a board member of influential Italian investment bank Mediobanca, said "no-one is against (a capital increase), not even Telco."
Telco, which has 22.4 percent of the Italian telephone incumbent, is owned by Spain's Telefonica and a group of three Italian financial institutions including Mediobanca.
(Reporting By Giancarlo Navach; writing by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Francesca Landini)
