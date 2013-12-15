(Adds dropped word in the third paragraph to show BlackRock did
not inform Consob)
MILAN Dec 15 Italian watchdog Consob may fine
the world's biggest money manager BlackRock Inc for not
informing the regulator soon enough that it had increased its
stake in Italy's Telecom Italia, Consob's chairman
told an Italian daily.
At the end of November BlackRock lifted its holding to 10.1
percent from the 5.1 percent it held in October, giving it a
potentially pivotal role in a Dec. 20 shareholder vote on
whether to oust the board of the telecoms firm.
BlackRock informed the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission about its investment at the beginning of December but
it did not tell Consob within a five-day deadline.
The regulator has asked the U.S. group to make a stock
exchange statement on what its stake in the Italian company is
and whether it intends to be present at the next shareholders
meeting on Friday, Consob's Giuseppe Vegas told daily Il Sole 24
Ore on Sunday.
BlackRock is required to answer before trading starts on
Monday.
"Our immediate reaction is the sanction procedure, we can
impose a fine of maximum 500,000 euros ($700,000)," Vegas was
quoted as saying by the newspaper.
Consob could also temporarily suspend BlackRock's voting
rights on the stake not declared, Vegas said.
An official for BlackRock declined to comment.
With its November investment, BlackRock became the
second-largest shareholder in Telecom Italia.
According to Vegas, BlackRock continued to buy shares in
December. It is unclear by how much the U.S. investor had
increased its stake from 10.1 percent, he said.
Telecom Italia was also required to make a statement to the
exchange on when it was informed by BlackRock about its
investment by before the market opens on Monday, Vegas said.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini in Milan Additional reporting
by Christopher Vellacott; Editing by Louise Ireland)