MILAN Dec 16 Blackrock said on Monday it held 9.97 percent of Telecom Italia as of November 29 and not 10.14 percent as it had previously stated in a filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

In a statement, the world's biggest money manager said it had issued an amendment to a SEC filing made on December 10 which had put the size of the stake at 10.14 percent.

It said that had been "an inadvertent overstatement".

BlackRock said it would inform the market of its holdings in Telecom Italia as of today, as requested by Italian regulator Consob, within the next 48 hours. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Naomi O'Leary)