BRIEF-Meetme to acquire if(we)
* Meetme Inc -deal expected to contribute at least $9.0 million in adjusted ebitda
MILAN Dec 18 U.S. money manager BlackRock said on Wednesday its stake in Telecom Italia was 10.12 percent as of Dec. 16 if calculated in accordance with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission requirements.
BlackRock's holding as of the same day did not cross the 10 percent threshold when calculated in accordance with Italian law, it said in a statement.
The number of ordinary shares BlackRock has registered to vote at Dec. 20 Telecom Italia's shareholder meeting will remain unchanged at 5.94 percent, the investor said.
The 10.12 percent holding includes ordinary shares that BlackRock would receive upon conversion of Telecom Italia convertible bonds as well as ordinary shares over which it has no voting power.
The Italian telecoms firm will hold a key shareholder meeting on Friday to decide on whether to oust the board.
March 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
NEW YORK, Feb 27 Billionaire investor Warren Buffett told CNBC on Monday his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway Inc had more than doubled its stake in Apple Inc. since the end of 2016, making it one of Berkshire's biggest equity holdings, and that U.S. stocks overall were not in "bubble territory."