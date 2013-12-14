UPDATE 1-Net1 UEPS to buy 15 pct stake in South Africa's Cell C
JOHANNESBURG, March 1 Net1 UEPS Technologies will pay 2 billion rand ($150 million) for a 15 percent stake in South Africa's Cell C, it said on Wednesday.
MILAN Dec 14 BlackRock Inc almost doubled its stake in Telecom Italia to 10 percent at the end of November to become its second-largest shareholder, according to documents published by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The move by the world's largest money manager could potentially tip the balance at a shareholder meeting due to vote on a proposal to oust the board of the Italian phone company.
Businessman Marco Fossati, an influential investor with a 5 percent stake, and small shareholders group ASATI are seeking the dismissal of the board, saying they favour the interests of core shareholders such as Spain's Telefonica.
If a majority of shareholders ditch the current board, led by Chief Executive Marco Patuano, they would then choose a new team of directors. The shareholder meeting is due to take place on Dec. 20.
Telefonica owns 6.6 percent of holding company Telco, which controls Telecom Italia with a 22.4 percent stake and whose Italian investors are insurer Generali and banks Mediobanca and Intesa Sanpaolo.
Blackrock's stake in Telecom Italia is split among several funds.
WASHINGTON, March 1 The Security and Exchanges Commission said on Wednesday it froze assets of traders using brokerage accounts in London and Singapore to obtain more than $3.6 million in possibly illegal profits before the announcement that SoftBank Group Corp agreed to acquire Fortress Investment Group.
