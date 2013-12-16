Uber's head of AI Labs steps down after four months
March 9 Uber Technologies Inc's Gary Marcus said he is stepping down from his post as head of AI Labs, four months after the unit was created.
MILAN Dec 16 U.S. money manager BlackRock said on Monday its voting stake in Telecom Italia was 7.789 percent as of Dec. 15, adding it had no agreements regarding the stake that required disclosure under Italian rules.
In a statement, BlackRock said it had Telecom Italia convertible debt worth 183 million euros ($252 million), corresponding to a stake of 1.639 percent.
On Sunday, the head of Italian market watchdog Consob said it may fine BlackRock for not informing the regulator in due time that it had increased its stake in the phone group above a 10 percent threshold that triggers a disclosure obligation.
BlackRock said it had not informed Consob or Telecom Italia that the stake exceeded the 10 percent threshold because it did not hold voting shares or "an overall long position" that required it to do so. ($1 = 0.7283 euros)
March 9 Uber Technologies Inc's Gary Marcus said he is stepping down from his post as head of AI Labs, four months after the unit was created.
TOKYO, March 9 Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, is not a favoured bidder for Toshiba Corp's memory chip business due to its close ties with China, sources with direct knowledge of the deal said.
March 9 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.