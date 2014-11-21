BARCELONA/MILAN Nov 21 Telecom Italia will likely sell the mobile phone towers of its Brazilian unit to American Tower Corp for almost the full targeted amount of 900 million euros ($1.1 billion), two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.

According to one of the sources, a deal has already been worked out and could be announced at a Telecom Italia board meeting on Friday.

Telecom Italia declined to comment, while American Tower did not respond to an emailed request for comment. (1 US dollar = 0.7974 euro) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni and Silvia Aloisi, editing by Stephen Jewkes)