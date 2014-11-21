BRIEF-Ameri100 offers to merge with Ciber
* Ameri Holdings Inc - deal for at a price of $0.75 per share
BARCELONA/MILAN Nov 21 Telecom Italia will likely sell the mobile phone towers of its Brazilian unit to American Tower Corp for almost the full targeted amount of 900 million euros ($1.1 billion), two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.
According to one of the sources, a deal has already been worked out and could be announced at a Telecom Italia board meeting on Friday.
Telecom Italia declined to comment, while American Tower did not respond to an emailed request for comment. (1 US dollar = 0.7974 euro) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni and Silvia Aloisi, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
* Ameri Holdings Inc - deal for at a price of $0.75 per share
* Intel sees deal closing within next nine months (Adds details, background, analyst, industry comments)
March 13 Investment firm Vista Equity Partners said on Monday it would buy Canada's DH Corp in a deal valued at C$4.8 billion ($3.6 billion), in the latest sign of interest in companies specializing in financial technology.