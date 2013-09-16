Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
TURIN, Sept 16 Telecom Italia chairman Franco Bernabe confirmed on Monday that a board meeting expected for September 19 would take place on October 3.
"The September 19 board meeting has not been called. We had a meeting already scheduled for October 3. We've decided to do it then," Bernabe said on the sidelines of a conference.
Earlier on Monday sources told Reuters the Italian telecoms incumbent had scrapped a crucial board meeting set for Sept. 19.
The meeting was expected to discuss a proposal by Spanish telecoms operator Telefonica to buy out Telecom Italia's core domestic shareholders.
(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, writing by Stephen Jewkes)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)